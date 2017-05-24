NBA

Report: Hamidou Diallo returning to Kentucky next season

Chris Chavez
Thursday May 25th, 2017

Hamidou Diallo plans to return to Kentucky and withdraw his name from the NBA draft, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Diallo has not played in a college game after enrolling in Kentucky in January. He was eligible to play in games but instead opted to skip the season. He is eligible for the draft because he is one year removed from his high school graduation.

He did not hire an agent and had until midnught to make a decision on whether he wanted to return to school or turn professional.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Fultz To Celtics At No. 1?

Diallo would be a redshirt freshman in 2017-18. He chose Kentucky over Connecticut before graduating from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut last spring.

Six Kentucky players entered the draft this spring including De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe.

