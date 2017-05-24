Most consecutive NBA playoff wins

No team in the NBA playoffs goes without losing, but some have had dominant playoff runs leading to championships.

With the 2017 versions of Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers breaking records and leaving opponents in the dust, winning streaks held by some of the greatest teams in NBA history are seeing their records fall by the wayside.

This year's Warriors have won 12 straight games entering the NBA Finals, where they'll face either the Cavaliers or Celtics.

Here is a look at the most consecutive NBA postseason wins in history, with the year the feat occurred and how many playoffs wins came from that particular year.

13 - Los Angeles Lakers, 1988 (2) and 1989 (11)

13 – Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016 (3) and 2017 (10)

12 – Golden State Warriors, 2017 (active)

12 – Detroit Pistons, 1989 (7) and 1990 (5)

12 – San Antonio Spurs, 1999

12 - Los Angeles Lakers, 2000 (1) and 2001 (11)

10 - New Jersey Nets, 2003

10 - Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016

10 - San Antonio Spurs, 2012