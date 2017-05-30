NBA

Report: Lonzo Ball to workout and meet with Lakers on June 7

Lonzo Ball to workout with Lakers June 7
As expected, Lonzo Ball will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on June 7, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The Lakers have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Ball will participate in an individual workout and meet with members of the Lakers' front office and coaching staff.

Los Angeles is the only workout that is currently scheduled for Ball.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in his lone season at UCLA. He led the Bruins to an appearance in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Kentucky.

The draft will be held on June 22.

