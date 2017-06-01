These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Warriors and Cavs meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports.

This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively, with a ton of anticipation surrounding the matchup, which begins June 1.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and Klay Thompson supply a ton of star power to the series, to say the least.