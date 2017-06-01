NBA

How to watch the NBA Finals online: Live stream, game times, schedule

The Warriors and Cavs meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports.

This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively, with a ton of anticipation surrounding the matchup, which begins June 1. 

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and Klay Thompson supply a ton of star power to the series, to say the least. 

All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN. Full schedule is below.

Warriors vs. Cavs : NBA Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland                                                   Local     EDT      Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State        6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State           5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland             9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State       6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State        5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

