How to watch the NBA Finals online: Live stream, game times, schedule
The Warriors and Cavs meet in the Finals for the third straight year, the first time two teams have ever done so in the NBA, and only the fourth time across American professional sports.
This year’s Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State and Cleveland, respectively, with a ton of anticipation surrounding the matchup, which begins June 1.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and Klay Thompson supply a ton of star power to the series, to say the least.
All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN. Full schedule is below.
Warriors vs. Cavs : NBA Finals schedule
*Denotes if necessary
Golden State vs. Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast
Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R
Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R