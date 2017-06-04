When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

After two games in California, the 2017 NBA Finals will head to Cleveland for Game 3 this week.

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Game 4 will follow on Friday in Cleveland before the series returns to Oakland, if necessary.

The third game of the series was pivotal in last year's Finals, when the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in seven games. After dropping the first two games at Golden State, Cleveland beat the Warriors at home, helping set up the Cavs' epic comeback.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN