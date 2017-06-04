NBA

When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

After two games in California, the 2017 NBA Finals will head to Cleveland for Game 3 this week. 

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. 

Game 4 will follow on Friday in Cleveland before the series returns to Oakland, if necessary. 

The third game of the series was pivotal in last year's Finals, when the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in seven games. After dropping the first two games at Golden State, Cleveland beat the Warriors at home, helping set up the Cavs' epic comeback. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters