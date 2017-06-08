These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning a second NBA title in three seasons, and completing one of the most dominate playoff runs in American team sports.

Golden State's 118–113 victory in Game 3 over the Cleveland Cavaliers gave them a commanding 3–0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3–0 deficit in a best–of–seven series.