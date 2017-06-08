How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 4 TV channel, live stream
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning a second NBA title in three seasons, and completing one of the most dominate playoff runs in American team sports.
Golden State's 118–113 victory in Game 3 over the Cleveland Cavaliers gave them a commanding 3–0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3–0 deficit in a best–of–seven series.
Golden State has won each of its 15 playoff games this season by an average of almost 17 points per contest, and will look once again to the combo of Kevin Durant (34 ppg, 10 rpg, six assists) and Stephen Curry, who scored 26 in Game 3.
Find out how to watch Friday's Game 4 below.
How to watch Game 4
When: 9 p.m. ET, Friday, June 9
TV: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN
Finals schedule
*Denotes if necessary
Golden State vs. Cleveland
Game 1 – Golden State 113, Cleveland 91
Game 2 – Golden State 132, Cleveland 113
Game 3 – Golden State 118, Cleveland 113
Game 4 – Friday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET
Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET
Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET
Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET