During the third quarter of Game 4 of the Finals, LeBron James did something more amazing than usual: he alley-ooped it to himself off the backboard and dunked it in an unexpected, improvisational sequence.

LeBron led the fast break, appeared to be looking for Kevin Love on the wing, got lost in the lane, threw it to himself off the backboard when he ran out of options, and...

Yep.

This may actually have been a travel, since the ball never hit the rim, but, this is the NBA. Carry on.