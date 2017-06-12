Kevin Durant won his first NBA championship on Monday, and he celebrated on the court with the real MVP: his mother Wanda.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 129–120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant scored 39 points on Monday, leading Golden State in scoring and helping the Warriors to their second title in three seasons.

On the court after the Warriors clinched the title, Wanda Durant grew emotional as she spoke to her son.

Durant, who was named 2017 Finals MVP, tearfully hugged his mom after losing the NBA Finals in 2012, and he called her "the real MVP" after winning the league's Most Valuable Player award in 2013-14.