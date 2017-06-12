‘Jeopardy!’ takes a swipe at Kevin Durant before Game 5

I’ll be honest, this isn’t the most brutal own of all time—but by the standards of the typically buttoned-up Jeopardy!, this is Alex Trebek’s version of “Ether.”

Like I said, it’s not the most devastating rebuke you’ll ever see, but “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” is still a phrase with an overwhelmingly negative connotation. If you run this through a Skip Bayless translator you get “After a loss to the Warriors in the 2016 Western Finals, this skinny coward took the easy way out and moved to the Bay Area.”