‘Jeopardy!’ takes a swipe at Kevin Durant before Game 5

Does Warriors' Game 4 loss hurt team's legacy?
I’ll be honest, this isn’t the most brutal own of all time—but by the standards of the typically buttoned-up Jeopardy!, this is Alex Trebek’s version of “Ether.”

Like I said, it’s not the most devastating rebuke you’ll ever see, but “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” is still a phrase with an overwhelmingly negative connotation. If you run this through a Skip Bayless translator you get “After a loss to the Warriors in the 2016 Western Finals, this skinny coward took the easy way out and moved to the Bay Area.”

