Twitter erupts after LeBron James dunks on Kevin Durant

Is LeBron James passing the torch to Kevin Durant? No, he's dunking on him.

James put down a powerful slam on Durant during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5. Durant appeared to foul James, but officials declined to make a call. Here's a look at the play:

LeBron is not human pic.twitter.com/loQCeg1mMH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017

James's electric dunk sent Twitter into a frenzy.

lol lebron tried to dunk KD all the way back to okc — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 13, 2017

LeBron didn't look like he was passing a torch to KD on that dunk. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 13, 2017

Westbrook watching that Lebron on KD dunk pic.twitter.com/RUwgPTVh6D — victoria (@CountOnVic) June 13, 2017

Y'all just see Lebron dunk on KD — Maurice Ager (@moeager) June 13, 2017

That LeBron dunk was ridiculous — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 13, 2017

Lebron with the "it's still my era" dunk over kd — Jeric Teng (@jericteng) June 13, 2017

I defend LeBron on this: He often gets fouled on basket attacks without calls. THAT WAS AN OBVIOUS FOUL ON KEVIN DURANT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 13, 2017

Hitting LeBron in the face on a dunk, not a foul. pic.twitter.com/EEVJN1k90e — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 13, 2017

Oh oh! — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) June 13, 2017

Bron really dunked this pic.twitter.com/7hTwxQGKpJ — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 13, 2017

Oh dammmmmnnnnn — Smokin' Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 13, 2017

the noise i just made — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) June 13, 2017

They should hang that LeBron dunk in the Smithsonian. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) June 13, 2017

We have a new candidate for signature play of the series — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) June 13, 2017

When you're about to win four straight pic.twitter.com/dnzxFtlXmQ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 13, 2017

The torch has been passed back — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 13, 2017

LeBron James is 6-8, maybe 275, smartest player in the game, and he can do that. Absurd — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 13, 2017

Durant may have the last laugh though: Since the dunk, it's been all Warriors to close the first half.