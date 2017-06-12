NBA

Twitter erupts after LeBron James dunks on Kevin Durant

2:20 | NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry: The ultimate 3-on-3 team?
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Is LeBron James passing the torch to Kevin Durant? No, he's dunking on him. 

James put down a powerful slam on Durant during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5. Durant appeared to foul James, but officials declined to make a call. Here's a look at the play: 

James's electric dunk sent Twitter into a frenzy. 

Durant may have the last laugh though: Since the dunk, it's been all Warriors to close the first half. 

