Twitter erupts after LeBron James dunks on Kevin Durant
Is LeBron James passing the torch to Kevin Durant? No, he's dunking on him.
James put down a powerful slam on Durant during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 5. Durant appeared to foul James, but officials declined to make a call. Here's a look at the play:
LeBron is not human pic.twitter.com/loQCeg1mMH— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017
James's electric dunk sent Twitter into a frenzy.
LeBron didn't look like he was passing a torch to KD on that dunk.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 13, 2017
I defend LeBron on this: He often gets fouled on basket attacks without calls. THAT WAS AN OBVIOUS FOUL ON KEVIN DURANT.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 13, 2017
Hitting LeBron in the face on a dunk, not a foul. pic.twitter.com/EEVJN1k90e— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 13, 2017
Durant may have the last laugh though: Since the dunk, it's been all Warriors to close the first half.