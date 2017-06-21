Complete Order of the 2017 NBA draft: Updated
Here is an updated look at the draft order for the 2017 NBA draft, which will take place June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Philadelphia 76ers recently swapped first-round picks with the Boston Celtics as part of a trade between the teams, meaning the first four picks in the draft will be in the same order as last year.
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have three picks in the first round, pending a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers have the most picks in the draft with five, four of which are in the second round.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Lows Angeles Clippers are the only teams without a pick in the draft. They are just three of the seven teams without a first round selection, along with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
First Round
1. Philadelphia (from Boston via Brooklyn)
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Boston (from Philadelphia via Sacramento)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (from Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (from Washington)
23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (from Toronto)
26. Portland (from Cleveland)
27. L.A. Lakers (from Brooklyn via Boston) (Reportedly traded Tuesday)
28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (from Golden State)
Second Round
31. Charlotte (from Atlanta via Brooklyn)
32. Phoenix
33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)
34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia via new Orleans)
35. Orlando
36. Philadelphia (from New York via Utah and Toronto)
37.Boston (from Minnesota via Phoenix)
38. Chicago (from Sacramento via Cleveland)
39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)
40. New Orleans
41. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
42. Utah (from Detroit)
43. Houston (from Denver)
44. New York (from Chicago)
45. Houston (from Portland)
46. Philadelphia (from Miami via Atlanta)
47. Indiana
48. Milwaukee
49. Denver (from Memphis via Oklahoma City)
50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)
52. Washington
53. Boston (from Cleveland)
54. Phoenix (from Toronto)
55. Utah
56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Brooklyn (from Boston)
58. New York (from Houston)
59. San Antonio
60. Atlanta (from Golden State via Philadelphia and Utah)