NBA

Joel Embiid tells Ben Simmons to dunk all over Lonzo Ball after Lakers' pick

1:24 | NBA
NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Shortly after Lonzo Ball was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft, Joel Embiid took to Twitter to ask his teammate for a favor.

Ben Simmons tweeted "Crazy pills" as LaVar Ball was being interviewed on television. Joel Embiid quote-tweeted it with "Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him."

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Markelle Fultz of Washington with the No. 1 overall pick. Sixers fans have now coined their team the FEDS, which stands for Fultz, Embiid, Dario and Simmons.

Embiid and LaVar Ball is a rivalry that we've all been waiting for.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters