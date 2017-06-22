NBA

Watch: Knicks fans don't seem to mind Frank Ntilikina pick at No. 8

The New York Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina of France with the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA draft and the fans in attendance at the Barclays Center didn't seem to mind.

Ntilikina will head back to Europe to rejoin his French basketball team Strasboug help win the French league Finals. He will board a flight at 2 a.m. in New York City.

Watch the Knicks fans' reaction:

In 32 games with Strasbourg, Ntilikina average 5.2 points per game and recorded a 52% field goal percentage.

