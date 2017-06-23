Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Big Baller Brand owns the NBA draft, Markelle Fultz forgets to edit his Instagram caption and everyone races to recruit Kristaps Porzingis. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. LaVar Ball

Act 1: The fans love LaVar

The fans LOVE LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/4Q9edAhXk8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 23, 2017

Act 2: The fans HATE LaVar

LaVar Ball is the world's best heel. One lucky fan is walking away with a Big Baller Brand hat. pic.twitter.com/GMhGbVTjfv — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

Act 3: LaVar wins. He got a John Cena-like reaction out there, absolutely dominated the draft, and the kid who caught it wouldn’t trade it for Yeezys. Fam, YEEZYS. Those go for thousands online. Love him or hate him, this guy’s a genius marketer and he’s far from out of our lives.

2. Joel Embiid

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Where to even start this week with Joel...how about on draft night, when he told Ben Simmons to abuse Lonzo Ball at the tin. If that wasn’t enough, he also went after Kristaps Porzingis when Phil Jackson decided to field offers for his unicorn.

He’s really made social media his full-time job. You expect content almost daily, and during most big sporting events.

3. Dennis Smith, Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. deleted this quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/65Pgi4JqOg — Thomas William (@Thomburger) June 23, 2017

Don’t need to say much about this one, except for the fact that he was FOURTEEN when he sent tweeted it.

4. Markelle Fultz

This could have been a genius marketing move, but let’s be honest, it wasn’t. Fultz just forgot to change the bio, probably on the way from one interview to the next. It’s still hilarious, and is something we can all laugh about. Paul Pierce did this once, which means Fultz will win a title. Book it.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

He tried to fake out Karl-Anthony Towns 😂 (via ethan_conti/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/oIUWrIwGgd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2017

YOU CAN’T FAKE OUT A PROFESSIONAL TALL ATHLETE.

6. Mallory Edens

Okay I was like 90% kidding but this is just nuts. @kporzee we got a plane heading from NYC to MKE tmrw afternoon if u need a ride. 😘😘😘 https://t.co/vZ9CTZRVOn — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) June 22, 2017

Shoot your shot 2017.

7. Rudy Gobert

😂😂😂 bust potential goes automatically up 50% when you're from Europe. pic.twitter.com/TWUUJeMY54 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 23, 2017

I feel like I’ve been waiting all season for a fire Rudy Gobert tweet. Better late than never.

8. Joe Ingles

Kid: Do you have a job?



Me: Yes, my job is playing basketball.



Kid: No, I mean a real job, like at a building site. — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 21, 2017

OK, it’s not draft-related, but please. Respect the legend Joe Ingles.

9. Malik Monk

New Hornets guard Malik Monk says he's going to beat Michael Jordan one-on-one pic.twitter.com/z3K1Gp3tcS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 23, 2017

Look, you need to have confidence in yourself that you can beat a 54-year-old man in basketball. I don’t care how many titles he won. I don’t care if he owns the company you work for. CONFIDENCE.

10. Atlanta Hawks

According to our mentions, we should trade for everybody. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 20, 2017

The Hawks read your tweets, and they’re getting tired of all your requests.