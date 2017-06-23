NBA

NBA trade rumors: Mulitple teams remain in pursuit of Paul George

0:57 | NBA
Phil Jackson confirms Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors
Scooby Axson
40 minutes ago

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

Boston traded the No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, who will likely take Markelle Fultz. Los Angeles is expected to take Lonzo Ball second. Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move. There’s plenty going on.

Free agency begins July 1, and teams are busy making last-minute moves before the new collective bargaining agreement takes place.

2017 NBA draft grades: Pick-By-Pick analysis

NBA
LaVar Ball Is Hardly A Trend-Setter When It Comes To The NBA Draft

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league,

• The Rockets, Cavaliers, Clippers, Lakers, Celtics and Wizards are among the teams that have expressed interest in Paul George. (ESPN.com)

• Clippers executive Lawrence Frank says DeAndre Jordan was never on the trading block, despite reports suggesting otherwise (Bill Oran, Orange Country Register)

• North Carolina guard Isaiah Hicks signing with the Los Angeles Clippers (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem signing with Minnesota Timberwolves (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Villanova forward Kris Jenkins going to the Washington Wizards camp. (David Aldridge, TNT)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters