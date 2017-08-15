NBA

WATCH: LeBron Works Out With Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Enes Kanter

0:36 | NBA
Report: Cavs preparing for scenario where LeBron James leaves
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

As far as pick-up games go, it doesn't get much better than this. 

LeBron James flew to New York to get some run in with KD, Melo, J.R. Smith and Enes Kanter in the mysterious grey gym that Melo and J.R. have been hooping in all summer.

A few observations:

NBA
LeBron James Speaks Out on Charlottesville, President Trump

•Melo is still a pick-up king. His game just suits this individual-based game style, and he can get a bucket whenever he pleases. At 33, his jumper looks as smooth as ever.

•It's sort of surprising how hard these guys go in a workout in mid-August. They're playing some real defense, they're setting solid screens and they're cutting hard. If I'm an NBA general manager, this makes me kind of nervous. 

•Kevin Durant is so damn tall, and I'm reminded as such every time a court-level video of him playing surfaces. 

•Salute to the non-NBAers on this court. That takes some guts, to play with the world's best. 

The video is sure to stir up the rumor that LeBron might leave Cleveland next summer, when he'll be an unrestricted free agent. LeBron once rode a banana boat with Melo, and there've been long-running rumblings that the two will team up in New York. But there are always LeBron rumors, and it's now commonplace for the NBA's best to work out together in the offseason, so just enjoy watching these guys play and don't look too deep into things. 

Anthony, for what it's worth, has been heavily linked with a move to the Rockets this offseason, a move that would unite him with fellow banana boat rider Chris Paul. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters