As far as pick-up games go, it doesn't get much better than this.

LeBron James flew to New York to get some run in with KD, Melo, J.R. Smith and Enes Kanter in the mysterious grey gym that Melo and J.R. have been hooping in all summer.

We got next!



LeBron, KD, Melo, JR and Enes Kanter hoop it up 👀



A few observations:

•Melo is still a pick-up king. His game just suits this individual-based game style, and he can get a bucket whenever he pleases. At 33, his jumper looks as smooth as ever.

•It's sort of surprising how hard these guys go in a workout in mid-August. They're playing some real defense, they're setting solid screens and they're cutting hard. If I'm an NBA general manager, this makes me kind of nervous.

•Kevin Durant is so damn tall, and I'm reminded as such every time a court-level video of him playing surfaces.

•Salute to the non-NBAers on this court. That takes some guts, to play with the world's best.

The video is sure to stir up the rumor that LeBron might leave Cleveland next summer, when he'll be an unrestricted free agent. LeBron once rode a banana boat with Melo, and there've been long-running rumblings that the two will team up in New York. But there are always LeBron rumors, and it's now commonplace for the NBA's best to work out together in the offseason, so just enjoy watching these guys play and don't look too deep into things.

Anthony, for what it's worth, has been heavily linked with a move to the Rockets this offseason, a move that would unite him with fellow banana boat rider Chris Paul.