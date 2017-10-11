Kyrie Irving on Boston: 'I'm Really Playing in a Real, Live Sports City'

Kyrie Irving talked about how it's different living in Boston compared to Cleveland.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 11, 2017

Before the Celtics took on the Hornets on Wednesday to close out their preseason schedule, Kyrie Irving spoke to reports about what it's been like being in Boston.

The 2011 No. 1 pick spent six years in Cleveland before getting traded this offseason, and it appears he is a fan of the change in location. According to Gary Washubrn of the Boston Globe, Irving sees Boston as a much more lively and active city than Cleveland.

"It’s exciting to be back on the East Coast,” Irving said to the Globe. “It’s fast-paced. A lot of different cultures, food, and people. You get it all, especially in Boston. I was talking to my best friend the other day: It’s a really major city. Coming from Cleveland, the Midwest, where the culture is different. And then you move to the East Coast — into Boston — and it’s so real [and] alive. An ongoing, thriving city. Consistently. No matter what hour throughout the night."

The four-time All-Star would go on to give more praise to his new home, citing the sports culture as another reason to love his new city.

"You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference in terms of what the Midwest is — Cleveland — and what Boston is," Irving said to the Globe. "Boston, I’m driving in and [thinking], ‘I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’ And a great city."

While Cleveland has not had the success Boston has had across all major sports, it still has three major sports teams, and the only one of the major leagues not represented is the NHL.

Irving will get to see Cleveland in person one time this season when the Celtics face off with the Cavaliers to start the season Oct. 17.

