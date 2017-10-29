Markelle Futlz Out Indefinitely With Soreness and 'Scapular Muscle Imbalance' in Right Shoulder

The top pick of the 2017 draft is out with soreness and "scapular muscle imbalance" in his right shoulder.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2017

Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with shoulder soreness and "scapular muscle imbalance" in his right shoulder, the 76ers announced Sunday.

The team said Fultz saw multiple shoulder specialist, including Dr. Ben Kibler, the medical director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, who will reevaluate Fultz in about three weeks.

There is no "structural impairment" in Fultz's shoulder, and he will continue physiotherapy treatment, the team said.

The top pick from the 2017 draft was sidelined earlier this week after his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Fultz's shoulder was so sore "he literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball."

Through four games, Fultz is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has not attempted a shot from outside 13 feet all season. He is also shooting just 6-for-12 from the free throw line.

