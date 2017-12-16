Carmelo Anthony made his long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden Saturday and he was welcomed back with a video tribute and a standing ovation from Knicks fans.

The video tribute highlighted some of Anthony's best moments in New York, including his record-setting performance on Jan. 24, 2014, when he set a franchise record with 62 points at Madison Square Garden.

During his more than six years with the Knicks, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.3 percent shooting. In the 2012-13 season, Anthony led the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.7 points. He is seventh in franchise history in scoring with 10,186 points.

The @nyknicks introduce @carmeloanthony at Madison Square Garden for the first time since he joined the @okcthunder. pic.twitter.com/YgZSFXsSCg — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

This is Anthony's second game against his former team since being traded in the offseason. In the Thunder's season opener, the team beat the Knicks 105-84 and Anthony scored 22.