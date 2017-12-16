Watch: Carmelo Anthony Cheered By Fans In Return To Madison Square Garden

The Knicks played a tribute for Carmelo Anthony to recognize his more than six years with the team.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 16, 2017

Carmelo Anthony made his long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden Saturday and he was welcomed back with a video tribute and a standing ovation from Knicks fans.

The video tribute highlighted some of Anthony's best moments in New York, including his record-setting performance on Jan. 24, 2014, when he set a franchise record with 62 points at Madison Square Garden.

During his more than six years with the Knicks, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.3 percent shooting. In the 2012-13 season, Anthony led the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.7 points. He is seventh in franchise history in scoring with 10,186 points.

This is Anthony's second game against his former team since being traded in the offseason. In the Thunder's season opener, the team beat the Knicks 105-84 and Anthony scored 22.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters