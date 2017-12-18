It sure looked like the Celtics were going to leave Indiana with a loss after blowing a seven-point fourth-quarter lead. But Boston was able to escape with a win, thanks in large part to Terry Rozier.

Kyrie Irving hit a clutch three with 9.3 seconds left to bring Boston within one but the Celts still faced the prospect of sending the Pacers to the line with less than five seconds left and the chance to go back up by three. Rozier made sure that didn’t happen.

​

Rozier finished with nine points, four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench. The win was Boston’s eighth in 11 games.