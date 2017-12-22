Watch: Russell Westbrook Hits Game Winner With Under 2 Seconds Left

  It was Oklahoma City's third-straight win. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2017

Russell Westbrook hit the game winner in the Thunder–Hawks game with just under two seconds left to win it 120–117. 

And here's a different angle along with the clock.

Westbrook finished with 30 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. 

The Thunder next play the Jazz on Saturday.

