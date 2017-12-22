Russell Westbrook hit the game winner in the Thunder–Hawks game with just under two seconds left to win it 120–117.

It was Oklahoma City's third-straight win.

C L U T C H.

Russ wins it. #LoudCity goes 🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌 pic.twitter.com/cklfYulKyf — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 23, 2017

And here's a different angle along with the clock.

Game on the line. Westbrook for the win! He finishes with 30 PTS, 15 AST & 7 REB.@okcthunder beat @ATLHawks 120-117 for third straight win. pic.twitter.com/gR9ZL3Xa79 — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2017

Westbrook finished with 30 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.

The Thunder next play the Jazz on Saturday.