The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan left the Kings game with a left ankle and will not return, the team announced.

Jordan was injured when he was going for the dunk and rolled his ankle in the second quarter.

He went down and struggled to get up.

🚨Injury Update:🚨



WILL NOT RETURN: DeAndre Jordan (left ankle sprain) — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 12, 2018

DeAndre Jordan rolls his ankle and exits the game after a monster dunk. pic.twitter.com/oMC1bff4BU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 12, 2018

Jordan is averaging 11.9 points per game and 15.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are this 19–21 season and face the Kings again Saturday.

