Magic's Arron Afflalo, Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica Ejected After Fight

The Magic's Arron Afflalo and the Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica were ejected after a fight broke out.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 16, 2018

The Magic's Arron Afflalo and the Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica were ejected after a fight broke out close to midway through the second quarter Tuesday night. 

Jamal Crawford missed a jumper, and players were going for the rebound when the fight broke out around the free-throw line. 

Afflalo pushed Bjelica back a few times and then took a full swing at Bjelica who then put Afflalo in a headlock in a response to try to stop Affalo.

Players crowded the two, trying to break them up.

D.J. Augustin's involvement in the scuffle was also looked at after the two were ejected, but it appeared he was trying to break up the two.

Bjelica had two points and one rebound. Afflalo had one rebound. 

