The Magic's Arron Afflalo and the Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica were ejected after a fight broke out close to midway through the second quarter Tuesday night.

Jamal Crawford missed a jumper, and players were going for the rebound when the fight broke out around the free-throw line.

Afflalo pushed Bjelica back a few times and then took a full swing at Bjelica who then put Afflalo in a headlock in a response to try to stop Affalo.

All angles of Arron Afflalo swinging out of his shoes only to be promptly placed in a headlock by a much larger human pic.twitter.com/24wHtsyJ8z — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) January 17, 2018

Aaron Afflalo throwing an absolute haymaker during Wolves-Magic pic.twitter.com/B2Xf0MlJOI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2018

Players crowded the two, trying to break them up.

D.J. Augustin's involvement in the scuffle was also looked at after the two were ejected, but it appeared he was trying to break up the two.

Bjelica had two points and one rebound. Afflalo had one rebound.

