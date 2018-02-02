Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits Game Winner Against the Knicks

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket for the game winning layup to beat the Knicks 92–90 on Friday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 02, 2018

He even added a nice spin move along the way.

The Knicks then took it back and Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a three-pointer with less than a second to play. 

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has hit a buzzer beater to beat the Knicks. He made one at Madison Square Garden last year. 

Antetokounmpo finished Friday's game with 29 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. 

