The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket for the game winning layup to beat the Knicks 92–90 on Friday night.

He even added a nice spin move along the way.

The Knicks then took it back and Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a three-pointer with less than a second to play.

Giannis would not be denied! pic.twitter.com/ddEXal6p3V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2018

This isn't the first time Antetokounmpo has hit a buzzer beater to beat the Knicks. He made one at Madison Square Garden last year.

Antetokounmpo finished Friday's game with 29 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.