When is the NBA trade deadline?

With more than half the season in the books, the NBA playoff picture is beginning to take shape. But teams are still looking to improve their rosters for the stretch run—contending franchises can pick up that crucial rotation player, while teams just outside the playoff picture might look to make a season-altering trade.

Teams have until the official trade deadline—3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8—to submit a deal to the league office. Sometimes trades don't become public until after the deadline, as teams may not finalize details until minutes or even seconds before the clock hits 3 p.m., but as long as the deal gets submitted to the league on time, it's official

This is the first year that the trade deadline has been after the All-Star break; in years past, it was the Thursday following the break.

The reason for the switch, per commissioner Adam Silver:

"[There] was the sense that it was more unsettling to have a player traded right after the All-Star break, that the All-Star break would have been an opportunity for the player to move himself, his family, get his family readjusted and get readjusted to the new team when they have that four- or five-day period to do that."

Some trades, of course, have already been made this season. The most notable deal to go down so far during this season happened on Jan. 29, when the Clippers traded Blake Griffin for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. A couple blockbuster trades happened before the season, too—Kyrie Irving was traded to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick and the Pacers flipped Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.