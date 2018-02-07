The 2018 NBA trade deadline day is finally upon us!

A number of big names have been rumored to possibly change teams, from DeAndre Jordan and Kemba Walker to Tyreke Evans and George Hill.

With a limited number of teams expected to have salary cap space this summer, the trade deadline could feature several different types of moves. Many organizations are looking to shed dollars off their cap sheets, while others are looking to retool for the postseason and/or buy low on younger players to add into development programs.

The Crossover's live blog will keep you updated on the latest news with instant analysis from our staff of writers and NBA experts. Programming note: The blog is rolling in reverse-chronological order.

Thursday, 12:00 a.m.

Welcome to The Crossover’s trade deadline live blog! It’s like Twitter, but not really! In all seriousness, deadline day can be the most exciting day of the NBA season, but it can also be the most frustrating, and it’s the sheer unpredictability of the deadline that makes it so exciting. Two dominos are already off the board (do people put dominos on boards?) with Blake Griffin finding a new home in Detroit, and Lou Williams—an oft-rumored target—staying put in L.A. Here’s how things stand in the first hour of Thursday:

The Spurs are interested in Avery Bradley, reports Marc Stein. The price for Bradley is apparently a first-round pick, but the Spurs would also have to match salary in the deal—would they really give away Danny Green or Rudy Gay to acquire Bradley? I’m not quite sure how San Antonio would make this one work, but the thought of Bradley, Green and eventually Kawhi Leonard roaming the perimeter on defense sounds pretty exciting (Bradley’s troubling on-off numbers notwithstanding.)

There isn’t much else in terms of hot goss at midnight, but there should be many more rumors in the hours to come. If you need badly need a hit, make sure to check out Jake Fischer’s trade deadline FAQ.

Happy trading!

– Rohan Nadkarni

Wednesday Details

Entering Thursday, we've already had a flurry of activity surrounding the trade deadline. In case you've forgotten:

The Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons

The Pelicans acquired Nikola Mirotic from the Bulls

The Clippers opted to extend Lou Williams' contract rather than trade the high-scoring guard

The Nets traded Tyler Zeller to the Bucks for Rashad Vaughn

The Knicks traded Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets.