Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss between three and six weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a tension wire from his left knee, according to ESPN's Chris Forsberg.

Irving, who has not played 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds, has not played since March 11 and it appears he had the procedure on Saturday.

The procedure all but guarantees that Irving will mess the rest of the regular season, which ends on April 11. The first round of the playoffs begins April 14, which is three weeks to the day from Saturday. If Irving is out for six weeks, the best case scenario would be for him to return for the conference semifinals, which will begin on April 28, 29 or 30.

Irving had a procedure to insert the wire during the 2015 playoffs, when his Cavaliers were eventually beaten by the Warriors in six games in the finals.

The Celtics are 49-23 and currently sit second in the Eastern Conference. Boston has clinched its playoff berth but has been bitten by the injury bug this season—marquee free-agent acquisition was lost to a gruesome season-ending leg injury on opening night, while Jaylen Brown has missed the last six games and Marcus Smart has missed five in a row.