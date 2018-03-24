Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry has a Grade 2 MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and he could return near the start of the playoffs, the team announced Saturday.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Curry, a two-time MVP, suffered the injury on Friday night in his first game back after missing six games with an ankle injury. He was visibly distraught as he left the floor and could not walk under his own power. Golden State called the injury a strain and said Curry would undergo an MRI on Saturday. It would appear that the MRI showed the Grade 2 sprain.

The first round of the playoffs begin on April 14, which is three weeks from Saturday.

Curry, who turned 30 on March 14, is averaging 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

The defending champion Warriors are 54-18 and sit second in the Western Conference, four games behind the Rockets with just 10 games remaining.

Golden State has been plagued by injuries recently—Kevin Durant will miss his fifth straight game Sunday due to a rib injury, Klay Thompson has missed five straight with a right thumb injury and Draymond Green has missed two in a row.