Joel Embiid Listed As Doubtful For 76ers' Game 3

Embiid has already missed the first two games of the playoffs.
76ers's center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for Game 3 of the playoffs.
Joel Embiid – (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game at Miami.
Embiid has already missed the first two games of the playoffs against the Heat while he recovers from a left orbital fracture he suffered on March 28 in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.
He was cleared from concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a concussion during the collision.
The 76ers were riding a 17-game winning streak heading into Game 2, where the Heat beat them 113-103.
After the Game 2 loss, Embiid said on Instagram he was "sick and tired of being babied" and revealed he was ready to be told he can play again.
Game 3 will be played in Miami on Thursday.