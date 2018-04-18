Joel Embiid Listed As Doubtful For 76ers' Game 3

Embiid has already missed the first two games of the playoffs.

By Jenna West
April 18, 2018

76ers's center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for Game 3 of the playoffs.

Embiid has already missed the first two games of the playoffs against the Heat while he recovers from a left orbital fracture he suffered on March 28 in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

He was cleared from concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a concussion during the collision.

The 76ers were riding a 17-game winning streak heading into Game 2, where the Heat beat them 113-103. 

After the Game 2 loss, Embiid said on Instagram he was "sick and tired of being babied" and revealed he was ready to be told he can play again.

Game 3 will be played in Miami on Thursday.

