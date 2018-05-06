Chris Paul's Brother Gets Ejected But Returns After One Play

A bizarre situation in Utah.

By Nihal Kolur
May 06, 2018

Midway through the third quarter of Game 4 between the Rockets and Jazz, Chris Paul's brother, C.J., was ejected. Except he didn't know why.

As it turns out, C.J., who also serves as Chris's business manager, was accused by the security staff of yelling expletives at referee James Williams. 

Although Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni protested, C.J. was escorted to the tunnel to speak with security. But after just one possession, C.J., dressed in a collared shirt, returned.

“The guy next to me called (referee James Williams) a (expletive), but they thought it was me,” C.J., who played collegiately at Hampton University and University of South Carolina-Upstate, told USA TODAY Sports. “The thing is, I know James. He reffed me in college. But (the security guard) comes up to me, and says ‘Hey, we need to talk to you in the back.' I said, 'for what?' I told them what happened. I don’t talk like that.”

It's Chris's 33rd birthday today, so I'm sure C.J. didn't want to miss seeing his brother drop 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to propel Houston to a 3-1 series lead. Luckily for him, the misunderstanding was cleared up quickly.

