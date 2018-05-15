LeBron James Heads to Locker Room in Game 2 Against Celtics

LeBron James headed to the locker room for a brief period of time before coming back in the Cavaliers game against the Celtics on Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 15, 2018

LeBron James headed to the locker room for a brief period of time before coming back in the Cavaliers game against the Celtics on Tuesday.

It happened in the second quarter of the Eastern Conference final game. 

James took a shoulder to the face from Jayson Tatum. He then walked to the tunnel and headed to the locker room.

He then came back before the end of the quarter. The injury was described by reporters as a neck strain.

James scored 21 points in the first quarter, while Boston recorded only 23 as a team in the quarter. He was leading the Cavaliers in points and assists before he headed to the locker room.

Follow the game here

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)