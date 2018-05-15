LeBron James headed to the locker room for a brief period of time before coming back in the Cavaliers game against the Celtics on Tuesday.

It happened in the second quarter of the Eastern Conference final game.

James took a shoulder to the face from Jayson Tatum. He then walked to the tunnel and headed to the locker room.

Bron heads to the locker room after taking a shot to the face in the 2nd quarterhttps://t.co/4GVd178YKZ pic.twitter.com/Rcc4UKE0WM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 16, 2018

He then came back before the end of the quarter. The injury was described by reporters as a neck strain.

​

James scored 21 points in the first quarter, while Boston recorded only 23 as a team in the quarter. He was leading the Cavaliers in points and assists before he headed to the locker room.

