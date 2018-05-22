While the Warriors jumped out to an early lead at home, the Rockets came back and made it a close to win Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

The series is now tied at two games apiece.

Klay Thompson took what appeared to be the final shot for the Warriors, but Shaun Livingston fouled Chris Paul on the rebound.

Officials determined there was still time on the game clock before the shot clock expired, giving Paul the chance to shoot the free throw.

The Warriors had time on the clock to run a final play, but Golden State couldn't close out the game at home and lost 95–92.

Twitter had some stuff to say about the close ending.

Chris Paul should have missed that free throw right? — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) May 23, 2018

Do we maybe, just maybe have ourselves a series???! pic.twitter.com/EbcY8rQFmb — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 23, 2018

If LeBron played a last possession down 2 the way Durant played that last possession it would be 24 hours of hot-take content. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 23, 2018

Warriors offense fell to pieces in fourth quarter of stunning 95-92 loss to Rockets in Game 4.

Golden State: 3-18 shooting & 0-6 on threes in 4th

Stephen Curry: 1-8 in 4th.

Kevin Durant: 1-5 in 4th — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2018

Chris Paul was all-around awesome tonight. People need to remember this. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 23, 2018

Houston hosts Golden State on Thursday for Game 5.