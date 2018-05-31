Watch Doris Burke Dominate Her 1983 High School Championship Tournament

Doris could ball!

By Dan Gartland
May 31, 2018

Part of what makes Doris Burke so good at her job is that she really knows basketball, which she can partially attribute to having been a really great player herself. She starred at Providence College, where she was a Second-Team All-Big East selection and graduated as the school’s all-time leader in assists. 

Her résumé obviously leaves you wanting to see some tape, which is why we’re lucky that NJ.com just published highlights from Burke’s final two high school games. (The video is part of a long feature on Burke’s roots in New Jersey.)

Then known as Doris Sable, the video shows Burke competing with Manasquan High School in the 1983 Shore Conference tournament. First, Burke dominates St. John Vianney in the semifinal, then she leads her team to a win over Lakewood in the title game.

The other teams clearly identified Burke as a threat, blanketing her with two and even three defenders at times, but Burke shows impressive shot-making ability in the lane. She also displays the slick handles that we’ve seen her bust out before in high heels.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)