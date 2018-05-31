Part of what makes Doris Burke so good at her job is that she really knows basketball, which she can partially attribute to having been a really great player herself. She starred at Providence College, where she was a Second-Team All-Big East selection and graduated as the school’s all-time leader in assists.

Her résumé obviously leaves you wanting to see some tape, which is why we’re lucky that NJ.com just published highlights from Burke’s final two high school games. (The video is part of a long feature on Burke’s roots in New Jersey.)

Then known as Doris Sable, the video shows Burke competing with Manasquan High School in the 1983 Shore Conference tournament. First, Burke dominates St. John Vianney in the semifinal, then she leads her team to a win over Lakewood in the title game.

The other teams clearly identified Burke as a threat, blanketing her with two and even three defenders at times, but Burke shows impressive shot-making ability in the lane. She also displays the slick handles that we’ve seen her bust out before in high heels.