Watch: LeBron James Says Odds Have Been Stacked Against Him Since He Was Young

Screenshot via @SINow

LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in Game 2. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2018

With the Cavaliers down two games in the NBA Finals following their 122–103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday, LeBron James isn't too concerned about the odds against him.

James said the "odds have been stacked against me since I was 5-6 years old” during his postgame media availability when a reporter asked if there was too much pressure put on him and if it was fair. James said he doesn't really get caught up in that. 

He added that it's his "job to make sure we're as focused, as laser-focused as possible."

James had 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. This comes off his 51-point performance in Game 1 that put him a club with only five others who've scored 50 or more points in the NBA Finals. 

Despite the barrage of points, the Cavs still lost Game 1 in overtime, 124–114.

Cleveland hosts Golden State for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)