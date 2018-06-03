When was the Last NBA Finals sweep?

Are sweeps common in the NBA Finals?

By Nihal Kolur
May 29, 2018

The NBA Finals is usually the pinnacle of basketball competition. The best two teams in the league play each other for a chance at the championship.

But, just like other championships, some series are duds.

Last year, the Golden State Warriors almost swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it took a historic shooting effort from the Cavs in Game 4 to get a game in the series.

The last time a sweep happened in the NBA Finals was in 2007, when the Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, were swept by the mighty San Antonio Spurs.

Before that, the dominant Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Jason-Kidd led New Jersey Nets in 2002 to the tune of a quick 4-0 sweep.

Here's to hoping there's more competition this year. 

