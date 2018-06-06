Look: Dan Gilbert Deletes Tweet Criticizing Refs for First-Half Free Throw Discrepancy

DAn Gilbert didn't really want everybody to know what he thought about the first-half free throw discrepancy.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2018

It appears Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was not a fan of the job the officials did in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

Gilbert tweeted, and then quickly deleted a photo of the first half box score with the free throw attempts for each team circled.

The Golden State Warriors attempted 13 foul shots in the first 24 minutes and made 12 of them, while the Cavaliers didn't get a single attempt from the line prior to halftime.

This is just one of many times people feel Cleveland may have received the short end of the officiating stick during the series. The controversial block-charge call between LeBron James and Kevin Durant at the end of Game 1 and the no-call on Stephen Curry when he undercut James during Game 2 have also caused a lot of commotion.

Cleveland got its first free throw of the game early in the second half when James drew a foul on Klay Thompson while scoring a bucket.

Golden State holds a 2-0 lead in the series and Game 3 remains close as it creeps toward its conclusion.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)