It appears Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was not a fan of the job the officials did in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

Gilbert tweeted, and then quickly deleted a photo of the first half box score with the free throw attempts for each team circled.

The Golden State Warriors attempted 13 foul shots in the first 24 minutes and made 12 of them, while the Cavaliers didn't get a single attempt from the line prior to halftime.

This is just one of many times people feel Cleveland may have received the short end of the officiating stick during the series. The controversial block-charge call between LeBron James and Kevin Durant at the end of Game 1 and the no-call on Stephen Curry when he undercut James during Game 2 have also caused a lot of commotion.

Cleveland got its first free throw of the game early in the second half when James drew a foul on Klay Thompson while scoring a bucket.

Golden State holds a 2-0 lead in the series and Game 3 remains close as it creeps toward its conclusion.