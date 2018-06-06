James Harden was voted MVP by the NBPA in the fourth annual National Basketball Players Association Players' Voice Awards.

Harden also took home the "Toughest to Guard" award. The Rockets guard also won the inaugural MVP award in 2015.

Harden averaged 30.4 points per game, 8.8 assists and 5.4 assists during the 2017-2018 season.

Cleveland's LeBron James won the first-ever "NBPA People's Champ" Award, which honored a player using his platform to impact society positively.

The Kings' Vince Carter took home the "Most Respected" award, while the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell won the "Leader of the New School" award.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook took home the "Best side Hustle" and the "Freshest" award.