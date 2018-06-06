James Harden Voted MVP in NBPA Players' Voice Awards

The Rockets' James Harden also took home the "Toughest to Guard" award.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2018

James Harden was voted MVP by the NBPA in the fourth annual National Basketball Players Association Players' Voice Awards. 

Harden also took home the "Toughest to Guard" award. The Rockets guard also won the inaugural MVP award in 2015. 

Harden averaged 30.4 points per game, 8.8 assists and 5.4 assists during the 2017-2018 season. 

Cleveland's LeBron James won the first-ever "NBPA People's Champ" Award, which honored a player using his platform to impact society positively. 

The Kings' Vince Carter took home the "Most Respected" award, while the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell won the "Leader of the New School" award. 

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook took home the "Best side Hustle" and the "Freshest" award.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)