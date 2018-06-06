LeBron James showed the Warriors who's the boss with an insane self alley-oop over dunk in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

He made the monster dunk that sent the Cleveland home crowd into cheers early in the first quarter. The move came with just under 10 minutes to play that helped put the Cavs ahead early.

James has been the star of the Cavaliers as they take on the Warriors for the fourth consecutive year. He had 51 points in the team's Game 1 loss.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the dunk. Even the anonymous group of NBA refs live tweeting the game had something to say:

On that self alley-oop: once the ball hits the backboard, rim or another player, the offensive player is allowed to regain possession. It's a legal play. #RefWatchParty — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 7, 2018

LeBron James is good enough to throw lobs to himself off the backboard against the best team of all time in the NBA Finals. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 7, 2018

Someone logged onto the internet and said LeBron James doesn't have defining moments in the year 2018. — David Zavac (@DavidZavac) June 7, 2018

LeBron James just passed to himself off the backboard. Why has it taken him this long to think of that? He may never pass to a teammate again. — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) June 7, 2018

LeBron James threw it off the backboard to himself.



Maybe if really doesn’t matter who his teammates are, after all. He’s a video game in real life. pic.twitter.com/Z06fXb5GTZ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 7, 2018

“BEAST MODE” ACTIVADO. LEBRON JAMES 💪 pic.twitter.com/o6o68uBBZF — The NBA Monster (@TheNBAMonster) June 7, 2018

