Red Panda took a fall from her unicycle at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, shocking fans.

Red Panda (real name Ron Niu) is an acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, and Niu is a frequent halftime performer at NBA and college basketball games.

Well after the fall, the NBC Sports Bay Area account said the mistake wouldn't have happened at Golden State's home Oracle Arena.

The Red Panda would have never fallen down @OracleArena. pic.twitter.com/mqfureqBeR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 7, 2018

Poor Red Panda ran into a rough patch earlier this year when her custom 7-foot unicycle was stolen.

Here's hoping she's OK, and Cavs fans don't get mad at her if the game goes the other way.