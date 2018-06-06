Watch: Red Panda Shocks Fans When She Falls Off Unicycle During Halftime of Game 3

Screenshot from @BigSeanQ via Twitter

Red Panda is a frequent halftime performer at NBA and college basketball games.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2018

Red Panda took a fall from her unicycle at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, shocking fans. 

Red Panda (real name Ron Niu) is an acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, and Niu is a frequent halftime performer at NBA and college basketball games.

Well after the fall, the NBC Sports Bay Area account said the mistake wouldn't have happened at Golden State's home Oracle Arena. 

Poor Red Panda ran into a rough patch earlier this year when her custom 7-foot unicycle was stolen

Here's hoping she's OK, and Cavs fans don't get mad at her if the game goes the other way. 

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)