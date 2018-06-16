2018 NBA Draft: Raymond Spalding Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Raymond Spalding go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 16, 2018

After two contributing seasons as an underclassman, Raymond Spalding saw a dramatic increase in playing time and touches as a junior. Long and athletic, Spalding’s build jumps off the page, but his NBA role is murkier.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Spalding's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Raymond Spalding, F/C, Louisville| Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215| DOB: 3/11/97 (21)
Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.7 BGP

Strengths

Mobile big with a reported 7’4” wingspan. Moves his feet well. Natural-looking athlete.

Good lob catcher with solid touch around the rim. Blocks shots on the other end.

Has some skill level. Can handle the ball in space, can rebound and go and has an ability to shoot jumpers.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

Very thin and can be pushed around inside. Overall physicality is lacking. Needs to get stronger to play through contact. Not extremely athletic.

Inconsistent shooter and has just an average feel for the game offensively. Unlikely to evolve into a strong offensive option.

His toughness and motor have often been questioned.

Highlights

Comparison: Hakim Warrick

Spalding’s athleticism and development potential could translate into an NBA role, but he’ll be pressed to stick long term.

 

