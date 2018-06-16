After two contributing seasons as an underclassman, Raymond Spalding saw a dramatic increase in playing time and touches as a junior. Long and athletic, Spalding’s build jumps off the page, but his NBA role is murkier.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Spalding's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Raymond Spalding, F/C, Louisville| Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215| DOB: 3/11/97 (21)

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.7 BGP

Strengths

• Mobile big with a reported 7’4” wingspan. Moves his feet well. Natural-looking athlete.

• Good lob catcher with solid touch around the rim. Blocks shots on the other end.

• Has some skill level. Can handle the ball in space, can rebound and go and has an ability to shoot jumpers.

Weaknesses

• Very thin and can be pushed around inside. Overall physicality is lacking. Needs to get stronger to play through contact. Not extremely athletic.

• Inconsistent shooter and has just an average feel for the game offensively. Unlikely to evolve into a strong offensive option.

• His toughness and motor have often been questioned.

Highlights

Comparison: Hakim Warrick

Spalding’s athleticism and development potential could translate into an NBA role, but he’ll be pressed to stick long term.