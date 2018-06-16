San Francisco Brewing Company Trolls LeBron James With New Beer Flavor

Was Draymond Green behind any of this?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 16, 2018

People in The Bay are still enjoying the Golden State Warriors winning their third NBA title in four years.

As if the epic parade filled with classic Draymond Green showmanship, Jordan Bell looking for Hennessey, Nick Young demonstrating just what it means to be the Swag Champ and a go-kart with a crying LeBron James face wasn't already a clear enough sign, it seems pretty obvious that on top of celebrating the Warriors, the fans also want to take as many shots as they can at the man who is arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

Now, thanks to the San Francisco brewing company Barebottle, Golden State fans have the perfect drink to cheers with after every Stephen Curry 30-foot three-pointer that will also remind the world that their favorite team is 3-1 against James in the NBA Finals.

USA Today Sports' LeBron Wire notes the name might be "Lebron Tears" with a lowercase "b" for the sake of trademark reasons. Even without the capital "B" though, we all know who this is addressing.

And making sure to mention Game 1 specifically—the game where James punched a white board and injured his hand after JR Smith dribbled out the clock while the score was tied—was a perfect touch.

At the point you are getting this elaborate with your jokes though, this Hazy IPA better taste delicious. If this beer tastes bad, the gag comes up short just like George Hill at the line in a tied game with 4.7 seconds remaining.

More NBA

