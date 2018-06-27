NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's contract has been extended through the 2023-24 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

Silver became commissioner in 2014, assuming the role after David Stern stepped down. Stern held the job for 30 years.

Prior to becoming commissioner, Silver worked as the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer from 2006-2014. While working as deputy commissioner, Silver was involved in handling collective bargaining negotiations and TV contracts.

Silver has worked in the league since 1992.

The financial terms of his contract extension were not disclosed.