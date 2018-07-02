Gilas–Australia FIBA World Cup Qualifier Turns Into Massive Brawl

Ugly scene during FIBA World Cup qualifying as Australia and Gilas Pilipinas engage in nasty brawl.

By Scooby Axson
July 02, 2018

Basketball took a back seat on Monday during the FIBA World Cup qualifying game between Australia and Gilas Pilipinas when a massive brawl broke out.

The fight took place with four minutes left in the third quarter of the game and the Phillippines squad down by 31 points.

It started when Australia’s Daniel Kickert fouled Filipino guard Roger Pogoy and in response Jayson Castro threw a punch and former NBA journeyman Andray Blatche shoved an Australian player.

One NBA player, Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker, who was playing for Australia was in the middle of the brawl, kicking opponents.

Players from Gilas Pilipinas rushed onto to the floor as officials struggled to separate the players and clear the floor. No one from the Australian bench came onto the floor and a total of 13 players ended up being ejected.

"Following the incident that occured in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers, FIBA will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams," FIBA said in a statement. "The decision(s) will be communicated in the coming days."

The incident came a day after Australia said it didn't mean to disrespect the Philippine basketball team after the removal of FIBA–approved stickers without permisssion at the Philippine Arena in Manila.

After the brawl, members of the Philippines men's basketball team were seen taking selfies.

