Four Best Bets to Win the 2018-19 NBA MVP

On the NBA MVP futures board, four names stick out that can produce the necessary stats and grab the lion's share of the votes on their respective teams. So who should you take?

By OddsShark
August 14, 2018

James Harden led his Houston Rockets to the best record in the NBA last season, going 65-17 en route to his first NBA MVP. Harden will try to repeat as the league's most valuable player in the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The Rockets star is going off at +500 (wager $100 to win $500) on the 2018-19 NBA MVP Award odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While Harden is certainly one of the top five players in the game and a worthy contender for this award, better value can likely be found elsewhere, as he may split votes this season with Chris Paul, should the team's point guard stay healthy.

Kevin Durant (+900 to win the NBA MVP Award) finds himself in a similar position. The 2014 NBA MVP will put up the stats to be in the conversation, but by playing on the stacked Golden State Warriors, it may be difficult to monopolize the votes. Stephen Curry (+1600) won the award in both 2015 and 2016, but his regular season MVP award days are likely over with Durant in town.

NBA
Five NBA Teams' Win Totals That Are the Best Bets on the Board

So in the hunt for good betting options on this futures board, four names stick out as players that can both produce the stats to qualify for the award and grab the lion's share of the votes on their respective teams: LeBron James (+400), Anthony Davis (+450), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550) and Kawhi Leonard (+800).

James is a four-time winner of the NBA MVP Award, and his change of scenery to Los Angeles could get him back on top for the first time since 2013. Joining a team that has missed the playoffs in five straight seasons and is 126-284 over that stretch, James could grab a ton of votes for propelling this team back into the postseason with his always-spectacular stats.

Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo have never won the league's MVP award, but it feels like only a matter of time for these two elite big men. The stats will be there, so it may just boil down to how some of the other names on this list fare.

Other dark-horse contenders on the odds to win the NBA MVP include Russell Westbrook (+1500), Kyrie Irving (+1600) and Philadelphia teammates Joel Embiid (+1600) and Ben Simmons (+2200).

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)