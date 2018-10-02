Report: Cavs' J.R. Smith Hasn't Contact NBA About 'Supreme' Tattoo

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith told Cleveland.com that he has yet to discuss his Supreme tattoo with the NBA.

By Kaelen Jones
October 02, 2018

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has yet to have any dialogue with the NBA regarding the "Supreme" tattoo on his right leg, he told Cleveland.com on Tuesday.

Last weekend, Smith was told by the NBA that he would have to cover up his tattoo during games or potentially face a fine. When he first received the news, he fumed on Instagram and it was reported that Smith was going to hold a conversation about the tattoo.

On Tuesday, prior to the Cavs' preseason game against the Celtics, Smith asserted he doesn't plan on speaking with the league.

"No. For what?" Smith said. "I don't talk to the police. That doesn't do anything for me."

As Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann noted, the NBA might be contractually obligated to enforce Article XXXVII of the collective bargaining agreement signed by the NBA and National Basketball Players' Association in regards to Smith's Supreme tattoo.

The article states: "Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise."

Smith did not appear in Tuesday's exhibition contest, so it remains unclear if he will defy the league's warning or not and sport the tattoo during games.

