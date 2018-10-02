Deandre Ayton might be the NBA’s next great man in the middle.

The No. 1 pick had a dominant debut Monday night, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the Phoenix Suns’ 106-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The exhibition opener for both teams featured the top two picks in the most recent draft. Marvin Bagley III of Duke came off the Sacramento bench for seven points in 25 minutes.

Ayton—Bagley’s one-time high school teammate—looks a little more NBA-ready. The former Arizona star leaped high for alley-oop and showed off a nice touch with a hook, finishing 9 for 16 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Yogi Ferrell had 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.

Josh Jackson added 17 points and six assists for Phoenix, and T.J. Warren scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Ayton missed his final four field-goal attempts and went 2 of 4 from the line with an offensive foul in the final minute.