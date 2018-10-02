Lakers forward LeBron James has proven plenty of times that he's more than just an athlete. From his philanthropy, to his commentary on social justice issues, race and politics, to his stints as an actor and producer—all in addition to his legendary basketball talent—there's a reason James's brand is amongst the most globally-recognizable.

Billionaire Warren Buffett has taken notice, and praised James, specifically for his business acumen, during an interview with USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

“People really do have minds that function better than other people’s in certain areas that you can’t give a test for," Buffett said. “And LeBron, in addition to a lot of other talents, he has a money mind. And he gets stuff."

USA TODAY's Josh Peter notes that James and Buffett, the Burkshire Hathaway CEO who became a billionaire in 1990, have "communicated periodically" since the two met after James joined the NBA in 2003.

Since James went pro, he's made $765 million, according to a Forbes report published this summer. James reportedly makes more than $50 million per year annually through endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats, Kia, Intel and Blaze Pizza, the most of any NBA player off the court.

It may not be much longer before James, who signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers this offseason, joins Buffett as a member of the billionaire club.