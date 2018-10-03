The NBA released the results of its annual general managers survey Wednesday and LeBron James was voted most likely to win MVP, the player who forces coaches to make the most adjustments, best leader, best passer, highest basketball IQ, most versatile, best small forward and the offseason addition most likely to make the biggest impact this season.

The Lakers star was picked in all of those categories last season besides being voted the offseason acquistion likely to make the biggest impact. Paul George won that vote last year.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the best player to sign if a franchise were starting today, which is an honor that Karl-Anthony Towns received last season. Antetokounmpo received 30% of the vote in that category while Anthony Davis of the Pelicans got 23%, Kevin Durant of the Warriors got 20%, James got 17%, Warriors guard Stephen Curry got 7% and 76ers center Joel Embiid got 3% of the vote.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was picked as the player most likely to have a breakout season, with Brandon Ingram of the Lakers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics tying for second in that vote.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens was voted the best coach in the League with 47% of the vote. This was only the fourth season since 2006-07 in which Spurs coach Gregg Popovich finished second instead of first in the poll as he only received 30% of the vote this season compared to 82% last year. The only other times a coach besides Popovich was chosen, it was Pat Riely in 2006-07 when he was coming off the Heat's first championship and Phil Jackson in 2009-10 and 2010-11 when the Lakers were defending champions and then went on to repeat. Popovich finished second in the vote in three of those four years. Jazz coach Jerry Sloan edging him out in 2010-11.

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic was chosen to win Rookie of the Year, but big men Deandre Ayton of the Suns and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies finished tied at the top of the poll of which rookie will be the best player in five years.

The Warriors were once again picked to win the championship with 87% of the vote and the Rockets and Celtics were tied for second with 7%.

You can check out the full list with the voting breakdown by percentages here.