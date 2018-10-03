Warriors star Kevin Durant said Seattle deserves an NBA team again.

Durant was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA draft. He played one season in Seattle before the team moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

As the Warriors prepare to take on the Kings at Seattle's KeyArena for a preseason game Friday, Durant said he hopes an NBA team will return soon.

"For sure," Durant told ESPN. "Most definitely. It's a basketball city. It's a sports town. ... They have a good representation of basketball in the NBA from Seattle-born players, Washington state-born players. And I feel like that whole brand deserves an NBA team. Just like the Golden State Warriors deserve a team or the Los Angeles Lakers deserve a team, Seattle is that same way. [A team] has that same type of impact in the community. So [we have] a lot of time in life before this whole thing is over, and I'm sure we'll see a team before it's time."

Durant added that he still feels a connection to the area.

Durant played nine seasons in Oklahoma before signing with Golden State in 2016. He won back-to-back championship with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and won the NBA Finals MVP award both years.

He averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season.