Nike to Release Air Jordan 1 'A Star is Born' Shoe Based on Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated Cover

The shoe design is based on a 1984 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Michael Jordan.

By Jenna West
October 04, 2018

Jordan Brand's 2018 holiday collection will include a sneaker based on Michael Jordan's "A Star is Born" Sports Illustrated cover. 

The AJ1 High features a black, white, red and green design, the same color scheme from the 1984 cover, which captured Jordan during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The design combines the Bulls' and Bucks' colors, along with the stripes on the Nike check resembling the side stripes on Milwaukee's 1980s jerseys.

Sports Illustrated declared "A Star is Born" when placing a rookie Jordan on its Dec. 10, 1984, cover. The feature article explored Jordan's early impact on the Bulls.

Jordan Brand also nods the cover by embossing "A Star is Born" on the inside of the detached collar flaps.

Jordan averaged 28.2 points with 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 82 games his rookie season. 

